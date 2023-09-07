Mop it up!

We are excited to announce the new features in one-armed cook! We have made additions to the drinks and bars DLC as well as the base game!

In the Drinks and bars DLC you are now able to spill drinks, and mop up your mess, but watch out, if you don’t mop up the spill, it will attract rats.

Feeling thirsty? you can now have a taste of the wonderful drinks you create, but don’t get carried away, drinking too much will get you drunk!

If you leave spilled drinks or food on the floor, the customers will now take notice, that’s because a brand new addition to the customer review system has been made, now reviews will affect an overall score for the restaurant and once you complete a level a score of 0-5 stars will be given based on the average reviews of the customers in that game.

These reviews will be displayed in the menu. When you go to select a level, you can now see your star-highscore under the map icon.

In addition to these new features, we have also fixed some bugs and tweaked some things.

Full list of changes:

Added spills and mops in drinks DLC

Added the ability to get drunk in drinks DLC

Added rats to drinks levels

Added customer review scores