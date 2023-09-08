 Skip to content

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 8 September 2023

Changelog - v0.6.5

UI

  • Improvements now display in a grid of icons in the settlement, instead of lengthy list.

Multiplayer

The following now updates properly in multiplayer:

  • Path arrows of units
  • Industry, Food Production and Armaments breakdowns pages

Graphics

  • Updated selector visuals when hovering over hostile units and settlements.
  • Fixed rendering issues of some improvements in Settlement view.
  • Fixed Big Towers models.
  • Added snow versions of Moat, Small and Big Towers and the Fortified walls.
  • Small animated inhabitant placeholders added in the settlement view.

Achievements

  • Updated Achievement icons.

