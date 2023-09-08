Changelog - v0.6.5

UI
- Improvements now display in a grid of icons in the settlement, instead of lengthy list.
Multiplayer
The following now updates properly in multiplayer:
- Path arrows of units
- Industry, Food Production and Armaments breakdowns pages
Graphics
- Updated selector visuals when hovering over hostile units and settlements.
- Fixed rendering issues of some improvements in Settlement view.
- Fixed Big Towers models.
- Added snow versions of Moat, Small and Big Towers and the Fortified walls.
- Small animated inhabitant placeholders added in the settlement view.
Achievements
- Updated Achievement icons.
