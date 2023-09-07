 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 7 September 2023

💎💎💎JOIN PLAYTIME TOMORROW💎💎💎

Boss Fighters update for 7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Our action-packed weekend starts TOMORROW!🚨👀

Join our PLAYTIME on Friday, September 8 at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST / 7 PM GMT to unlock your Passes before the Tournament hits on Saturday and be fully prepared!⚡⚡⚡

