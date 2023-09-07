 Skip to content

Galactic Civilizations IV update for 7 September 2023

v1.8 Early Access Update - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition, currently in early access, gets a major beta update.

View the full changelog here

Version 1.8 adds hundreds of new changes, improvements, fixes and new content including:

  • New Major Civilizations: The Cosmic Contaminate and The Seeing.
  • Multiplayer (competitive and cooperative).
  • Major combat system update: Ships automatically use weapons on the main map from a distance.
  • Major starbase update: Military starbases protect areas with deadly weapon fire at nearby enemies.
  • Major AI revamp making it far better both at its planetary management and war fighting capabilities.
  • Major UI improvements such as being able to minimize events (click off the event window) to check on other things.
  • Balance update on influence: Players (and AI) can send military ships in orbit to slow down cultural takeovers.
  • Major memory improvements, especially on larger maps.
  • Bigger maps.
  • Tons of new story-driven events.
  • Legacy Crisis events: Events that spawn classic GalCiv civs (like the Thalan, Slyne, Xendar, Snathi and others).
  • Tons of new ship components for the AI and players to design into their ships.
  • Revamp of planetary citizens: Population matters a lot more.
  • Major performance improvements (like 25X faster) turn times.
  • Lots of quality of life improvements (sensor buoys, put ships on standby.
  • Visual polish pass across the entire game.
  • Tons of minor bug fixes.
  • Lots of crash fixes.
  • Much much more!

