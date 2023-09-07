v1.8 Early Access Update - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition, currently in early access, gets a major beta update.
View the full changelog here
Version 1.8 adds hundreds of new changes, improvements, fixes and new content including:
- New Major Civilizations: The Cosmic Contaminate and The Seeing.
- Multiplayer (competitive and cooperative).
- Major combat system update: Ships automatically use weapons on the main map from a distance.
- Major starbase update: Military starbases protect areas with deadly weapon fire at nearby enemies.
- Major AI revamp making it far better both at its planetary management and war fighting capabilities.
- Major UI improvements such as being able to minimize events (click off the event window) to check on other things.
- Balance update on influence: Players (and AI) can send military ships in orbit to slow down cultural takeovers.
- Major memory improvements, especially on larger maps.
- Bigger maps.
- Tons of new story-driven events.
- Legacy Crisis events: Events that spawn classic GalCiv civs (like the Thalan, Slyne, Xendar, Snathi and others).
- Tons of new ship components for the AI and players to design into their ships.
- Revamp of planetary citizens: Population matters a lot more.
- Major performance improvements (like 25X faster) turn times.
- Lots of quality of life improvements (sensor buoys, put ships on standby.
- Visual polish pass across the entire game.
- Tons of minor bug fixes.
- Lots of crash fixes.
- Much much more!
