TRAIL OUT update for 7 September 2023

Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12133881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy anniversary of the release of Trail Out! ːMihalychː

Thank you for being with us this year. We have supported the game for exactly one year and today we are releasing the latest update of the game with 2 new cross maps "Älgskogen" and "Triumph", the biggest derby map Construction, a new car "Bullet GG" and a skin for Mihalych "Driver"! ːMihalychRageː

We say goodbye to the active support of the game and are fully focused on the release of the game for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. Also the last DLC will be released soon and that's all.





Results and stats for the year of the game:

Download Photo 4K

Your Good Boys, 2023. ːWoodsː

