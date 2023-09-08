9/8 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/8 10:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon Demon

New Activity

● Limited time redemption activity - "Imperial Decree" is newly launched

The imperial decree is on top, adorned with feathers and riding the wind! "The Wei Qingyu - imperial decree · adorned with feathers series, and the Nangong Yichen - imperial decree · riding the wind series can be obtained by extracting the imperial decree treasure box. Accumulated extraction does not repeat, and limited time discounts can be obtained. Collect the corresponding clothing to obtain exclusive actions, and after collecting them, consume the spirit stone to obtain exclusive weapons

The highly popular clothing "Encounter Old Friends" series is once again coming!

The high popularity mall clothing "Encounter Old Friends" series is once again coming! The Luofang Encounter Old Knowledge · Pink and Daisy series has now been launched on the mall!

[New fitting room added]

New additions to the Tianxuan Treasure Chest: Wei Qingyu - Imperial Rigidity Order · Decorative Feather Series, Nangong Yichen - Imperial Rigidity Order · Riding Wind Series

New addition to the mall: Wei Qingyu - Encounter Old Knowledge - Jinghu Series

Treasure Box Return: Summer Rain Croaked Frog Series, Jiahui Sweet Orange Series, Su Qingli Yellow Duck Series, White Snow Hidden Immortal Silk Water Sky Series, Wuqizhi Hidden Immortal Silk Pink Peony Series, Nalan Lotus Dance Hidden Immortal Silk Snow Dye Ink Series

Problem Repair