9/8 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/8 10:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon Demon
New Activity
● Limited time redemption activity - "Imperial Decree" is newly launched
The imperial decree is on top, adorned with feathers and riding the wind! "The Wei Qingyu - imperial decree · adorned with feathers series, and the Nangong Yichen - imperial decree · riding the wind series can be obtained by extracting the imperial decree treasure box. Accumulated extraction does not repeat, and limited time discounts can be obtained. Collect the corresponding clothing to obtain exclusive actions, and after collecting them, consume the spirit stone to obtain exclusive weapons
The highly popular clothing "Encounter Old Friends" series is once again coming!
The high popularity mall clothing "Encounter Old Friends" series is once again coming! The Luofang Encounter Old Knowledge · Pink and Daisy series has now been launched on the mall!
[New fitting room added]
New additions to the Tianxuan Treasure Chest: Wei Qingyu - Imperial Rigidity Order · Decorative Feather Series, Nangong Yichen - Imperial Rigidity Order · Riding Wind Series
New addition to the mall: Wei Qingyu - Encounter Old Knowledge - Jinghu Series
Treasure Box Return: Summer Rain Croaked Frog Series, Jiahui Sweet Orange Series, Su Qingli Yellow Duck Series, White Snow Hidden Immortal Silk Water Sky Series, Wuqizhi Hidden Immortal Silk Pink Peony Series, Nalan Lotus Dance Hidden Immortal Silk Snow Dye Ink Series
Problem Repair
-
Fixed the issue of not being able to use the 1 skill to release the control of the main star of the Spirit Detective Manlin in the simulation of the Wrongful Spirit White impermanence
-
Fixed the issue of simulating the resentment spirit Xiaoli to have a probability of not being able to use regular attacks in specific situations
-
Fixed the issue of Spirit Detective Guard Qingyu being able to use Shift Tumble even after being tied by the Simulated Spirit White Wuchang three skills while activating the main star skill state
-
Fixed the issue of simulating the resentment of Xiaoli, which had a probability of not being able to flash normally when the ghost fog was cancelled
-
Fixed the issue of abnormal display in the Jinghu (shoe) model of Wei Qingyu - Encounter Old Knowledge
Changed files in this update