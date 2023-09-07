 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 7 September 2023

Patch v1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12133574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an issue where stationary ground units get teleported into the air.


General  
- Fixed: stationary ground units sometimes get teleported into the air```

