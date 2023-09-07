 Skip to content

仙侠镇尘箓2 update for 7 September 2023

Fixed a bug that required manual termination when making friends

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Npc does not have an end time for social interaction and requires manual intervention to proceed with the next step. This has been fixed, but it is still not perfect enough. We will continue to follow up on this code in the future

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1733941
