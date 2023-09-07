En Garde! FULL Original Soundtrack is OUT NOW on streaming services!

🎵 IT'S MUSIC TIME! 🎵

🎺 Our flamboyant original soundtrack, by composer Jean-Claude Charlier is now available on several streaming services and YouTube!

Jean-Claude Charlier is an experienced music composer from film and television, who signs with En Garde! his first complete video game soundtrack. There will be many more coming from him, so make sure to follow his work!

Listen to the Full Soundtrack here:

You can also find and share all of these links on this hyperfollow link!

Rediscover the adventures of Adalia de Volador in a musical journey!

From character themes to atmospheric tracks and epic combat music, the soundtrack contains more than 40 minutes of orchestral themes, inspired by Hispanic music and old-school adventure films! Featuring recordings from authentic flamenco guitar instrumentalists.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244510/En_Garde_Soundtrack/