Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.715) - Minor Update
- Rings can now have 1,2 or 3 gem slots.
- Bug Fix: Apply the gold fractions fix to the save game load screen.
- Bug Fix: Sheep busts randomly messed up.
- Bug Fix: Removed professions from animals.
