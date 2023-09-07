Update, Version 20230907



English

[Pet]New animal/pet: Stone Turtle

[Cave of Mountain Keao 1F]Stone Turtles now appear in this location.

[Skill]New Skill: Petrification Attack

[Stone Turtle]They are non-hostile animals. However, if you attack one of them, the rest of the stone turtles in this area will turn hostile and start to attack you together.

[Rest]You cannot rest in an area with animals that turned hostile to you. Even if they were previously non-hostile.

简体中文

【宠物】新野生动物/宠物：石龟

【柯奥山洞穴1F】石龟现在会在这个区域出现。

【技能】新技能：石化攻击

【石龟】它们默认是无敌意生物，但是一旦你攻击一只石龟，剩下的该区域的石龟会变成敌意的状态，并且会一起向你发动进攻。

【休息】你无法在有变成敌意的野生动物的区域休息。就算这些野生动物此前并不是敌意生物。

