Just a little patch for you today. We have:

Fixed a bug in Symbiotes that was causing input issues for some folks.

Made some improvements to how TaleSpire handles server maintenance.

The Mac release took it out of us for a moment there, but work is going well behind the scenes.

See you in the next release!