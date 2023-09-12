Patch Notes - September 12th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12133218 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 18:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Here are the Patch Notes for September 12th, 2023.

We have a rapid patch incoming on September 12th, 2023. There may be some level of staggered deployment across different platforms due to the patch coming in hot.

The patch will address the following issues:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed: Victims Trapped Collision Issue

Resolved an issue where Victims who are trapped then lose collision/control when trying to use a gap afterward.

This issue is not the ONLY issue related to Hitchhiker traps and Victims.

Fixed: Perking Up Achievement

We fixed an issue with the Perking Up achievement causing it to not unlock.

Carry on Achievement Hunters

Fixed: Continue on Lobby End Screen

This issue was causing all active players to wait the full timer when choosing to continue to the next match, due to disconnected players.

This will help speed up the process of matchmaking into the next match for active players.

Fixed: Continue Missing from Custom Game End Screen

We resolved an issue where the continue option was missing from the end screen of custom games.

Changed: Battery Match Start State

The car battery will now start out on and be powered up by default.

This will help Family players get to the tasks at hand to set up for the match faster.

Changed: Respec in Lobby Option

We have removed the option to respec characters in match lobbies.

You can still edit the character loadouts and spend any unused skill points.

Respec will have to be done via the main menu now.

Tuned: Bone Scrap Limits

Bone Scrap piles are now limited to 3 uses per pile.

This is just one step in terms of balancing the scrap usage and frequency.

Tuned: Cook Lock Usage XP Farm

We have set a limiter to the amount of XP that can be earned from placing and removing locks repeatedly.

You will still receive the XP bonus for placing each of the three locks once.

Tuned: Lobby Timer Set to 3 Minutes

We added to the lobby timer in the last patch to give more time to fill lobbies.

The community generally disliked this change, and we have therefore reverted it back to the standard 3 minutes.

Tuned: Further Anti Cheat Tuning and Improvements

We have continued our work on anti cheat and are one step closer to reintegrating PC into cross play, though we are not there just yet.

Players encountering usage of cheats and/or hacks in public PC lobbies, please continue to report them via support.

New edition of The Muerto Times will arrive Wednesday, September 13th.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!