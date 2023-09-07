POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 1.1.3 (Hotfix)

Implemented loading improvements! Travelling through zap-zones will be much quicker now, around <30% faster according to our tests (Around 5-10 seconds per zone)

Gamepad Sensitivity settings

Weapon attachments on weapons confiscated or deposited in weapons bins will now be returned to your Inventory

Bloody urine will now have a bloody liquid effect on screen

Going POSTAL Scooter Challenge in Industrial level that would crash the game when activated

Small animation flicker when throwing the Machete

Thrown Sniper Rifle pickup using the wrong texture

Some key icons not displaying correctly in certain languages

Removed the ‘More Options…’ menu as it’s not yet ready for prime time

Emote Wheel not closing in ‘Toggle Mode’

Flying truck in Border level…

Sprinting only working on gamepad

Crash that could sometimes occur on start of Thursday

Crash when being arrested