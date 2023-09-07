Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.6 is here!

Today we have another patch for you! The updates are running through Steam like a pack of wild bison! Check out what changed:

[Feature] In the Lobby, the room description now shows the nickname of an active player.

Not sure if it is your turn? Now you don't have to enter the room to check. The information will be displayed right in the lobby! 🤩

[Feature] Random avatars and colors can now be selected in local games.

Can't decide between blue or red today? 🤔 Want to play a new character but not sure which one to choose? Now you can let the game choose for you by choosing a random avatar and color!

[Fix] Replaced culture icons in player's panels for better visibility.

Information is power and we want you to have all information given to you as clearly as possible! That is why we are improving the visibility of culture icons even more in this update. 👀

[Fix] Fixed bug causing changing of the AI Difficulty in the online room to have no effect.

[Fix] Added information about a number of workers to the current player's panel.

[Fix] Information about QuickGame rooms in the lobby is now displayed properly.

[Fix] Issues of missing Hut animation have been fixed.

[Fix] Issues causing animations to be stuck have been fixed.

[Fix] The Issue causing the workers to not return from the Harbor right after purchasing the cards with dice rolling as a reward has been fixed.

[Fix] Placeholder time will no longer be displayed in the room description in the lobby, while the game has not started yet.

[Fix] Removed unnecessary popup that was showing up on the local player's timeout.

[Fix] Localization fixes.

[Fix] Minor fixes for feeding phase AI animations.

[Fix] Minor fixes for gain goods and tools AI animations.

[Fix-Controller] Overall pad control on the board has been improved.

Buildings or Cards?

For me, it's the buildings - how about you? 🙂 Tell us in the comments!

Each turn must end (after the feeding phase!) so that is all for today! :) Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)