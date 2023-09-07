Update 0.2 + Roadmap

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
The update includes:
- in the Edit Mode, it became possible to change the color;
Roadmap:
- ver 0.3 (September 29, 2023) +10 images (280,000 px.);
- ver 0.4 (2x December 2023) +10 images (100,000 px.) + upload your own images to the game.
- ver 0.5 (March 2024) + 10 pictures (170,000 px.)
- ver 0.6 (June 2024) + 15 images (200,000 px.)
- ver 1.0 (August 2024) Full Release + 15 pictures (350,000 px.)
