Coloring Game: Studio update for 7 September 2023

Update 0.2 + Roadmap

Update 0.2 + Roadmap

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update includes:

  • in the Edit Mode, it became possible to change the color;

  • it is now possible to add a new field in the game configuration file (config.json). Navigator update mode will work like in previous versions of the game, only after the mouse button is released. 
    
...  
"update_map_keyup":true,  
...```
  • many minor bugs fixed.

Roadmap:

  • ver 0.3 (September 29, 2023) +10 images (280,000 px.);
  • ver 0.4 (2x December 2023) +10 images (100,000 px.) + upload your own images to the game.
  • ver 0.5 (March 2024) + 10 pictures (170,000 px.)
  • ver 0.6 (June 2024) + 15 images (200,000 px.)
  • ver 1.0 (August 2024) Full Release + 15 pictures (350,000 px.)

