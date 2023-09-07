 Skip to content

Mihirha's Legacy update for 7 September 2023

New Version 1.8.5.4.35

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A more subtle musical theme change for one of the Bridge cinematics, happens after talk to a certain NPC.
A better zoom for the cover picture of a cinematic of the Bridge, it happens after ending the pilot quest.

Changed files in this update

