Update 0.3.20: Save/Load game

Add Save/Load feature. Now, your game is saved when you enter the Galaxy map. You may Load the saved game ( Continue game ) from the Main Menu terminal .

feature. Now, your game is saved when you enter the Galaxy map. You may Load the saved game ( ) from the . Add error handling for Steam stats upload/download operations: improve async API calls, add more logs.

Known bug in Leaderboard: some Steam Players can’t see secondary stats of other Steam Players in Leaderboard (XP level, stage#...), this is under investigation. Beside that, primary stats (Score and Ranks) are visible to everyone, no issues found.