 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo Rider update for 7 September 2023

Update 0.3.20: Save/Load game

Share · View all patches · Build 12132790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Save/Load feature. Now, your game is saved when you enter the Galaxy map. You may Load the saved game (Continue game) from the Main Menu terminal.
  • Add error handling for Steam stats upload/download operations: improve async API calls, add more logs.

Known bug in Leaderboard: some Steam Players can’t see secondary stats of other Steam Players in Leaderboard (XP level, stage#...), this is under investigation. Beside that, primary stats (Score and Ranks) are visible to everyone, no issues found.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link