 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DROD: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder update for 7 September 2023

5.1.1.539 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12132787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an update to the DROD game engine. This version features many game logic and cosmetic/rendering bug fixes, plus performance and stability improvements, and an SDL2 library version upgrade.

The full change log is here.

Changed files in this update

DROD (Core Engine) - Windows Depot 314332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link