Update 2.7.2

Player kicking/skipping will be re-enabled in a few days, after we can verify everything works as intended.
General:
- Improved user experience flow with instant tournament
- Updated Unity purchasing package, hopefully to help fix purchasing issues
- Updated About page and credits screen
- Performance improvement when sending out Explorers
- Performance improvement for city connections, hopefully reducing loading lag
Bugfixes:
- Fixed games broken by our recent server issues
- Infinite growth bug fixed
- Player sorting in win screen adjusted
- Resigned players now show as bots
Changed files in this update