The Battle of Polytopia update for 12 September 2023

Update 2.7.2

Player kicking/skipping will be re-enabled in a few days, after we can verify everything works as intended.

General:

  • Improved user experience flow with instant tournament
  • Updated Unity purchasing package, hopefully to help fix purchasing issues
  • Updated About page and credits screen
  • Performance improvement when sending out Explorers
  • Performance improvement for city connections, hopefully reducing loading lag

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed games broken by our recent server issues
  • Infinite growth bug fixed
  • Player sorting in win screen adjusted
  • Resigned players now show as bots

