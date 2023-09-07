Server is now open | PATCH 12

Share · View all patches · Build 12132768 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

New Update

New Warden: Verona

New 2 Visitor's Perk: Clouded and Hands of Greed

New 2 Warden's Perk: Deadend and Devil's Intervention

Practice Room system (Beta) has been added to the game.

Shop Update

A new Blood Moon Ritual item has been added to the game, Crimson Demon Wings, which is a back accessory of Visitor.

New skins has been added to the Direct Store as the follow: Leather-winged Lolita (Skin of Verona).

Greedy Pot (Limited Time: September 7th, 2023 - October 5th, 2023)

Update new SS-level skins in Greedy Pot as the follows: Butterfly Night (Ratri), Anubis (Saming Dum), and Rouge Princess (Verona).

Update rerun skins in Greedy Pot as the follows: Mamba Assassin (Jane), Hemlock Assassin (Nymph), Nightshade Assassin (Prisoner), Taipan Assassin (Uncle Pae), Krait Assassin (Nipa), Cobra Assassin (Tim), and Viper Assassin (Ong).

Update new items in Greedy Pot as the follows: LaLune (Jessi), Unicorn Jacket (Jessi), Red Hot T Shirt (Manop), Sea Waves T Shirt (Manop), and Woody T Shirt (Manop).

Rerun skin has been added to the Direct Store for a limited time: Adder Assassin (Zbing).

Optimization

Improved the performance of AI.

System

Combined items sold in Amulet Store and Direct Store to single store, Direct Store.

Adjustment

Kamiko

Kamiko can move while deploying her trap.

Kamiko is capable of performing normal attacks while in a state of readiness to use "Kami no Torappu" (R).

The aura of a Visitor trapped by Kamiko's trap will be displayed, and the Visitor's aura will persist for 5 seconds after escaping from the trap.

The time required to disarm Kamiko's trap has been adjusted from 4 to 6 seconds.

The visitor must consistently disarm Kamiko's trap; otherwise, they will need to restart the process from the beginning.

There will be a notification when Kamiko's trap has been completely disarmed.

The damage dealt by Kamiko's trap has been adjusted from 10 to 15.

Kamiko can see the aura of her own trap.

Nymph

The normal attack of Nymph has been adjusted: when the waterball does not hit any Visitors, the waterball will still remain for a certain amount of time.

The damage of waterball has been adjusted from 20 to 24.

The strength status of Nymph will be adjusted from 1 to 3, so The damage of melee attack while in Shift Mode has been increased from 24 to 28.

Verona

Adjusted the ability of Crimson Blade: Added the ability 'If Verona eliminates any Visitor with a blade wave, she will receive the execution effect without needing to press E".

Adjusted the ability of Blood Essence: The interval between showing the last known position of Visitors with 50% or less health has been adjusted from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

Corpse's Hair (Curse of Kamiko)

Rework Corpse's Hair, Curse of Kamiko: The movement speed while Warden is in Invisible Form will be fixed at 550/580/610/640 units for curse levels 1/2/3/4, respectively.

The Warden who is in stealth mode due to the effects of Corpse's Hair, Curse of Kamiko, won't be able to use any skills.

The Warden who is already under the effect of another skill from Warden's own will be unable to use Corpse's Hair, Curse of Kamiko.

Tim Awake

The cooldown of Enchanted Knife, skill of Tim Awake, has been adjusted from 18 seconds to 25 seconds.

Tim

The cooldown of skill of Nona-Metal Knife, skill of Tim, has been adjusted from 25 seconds to 20 seconds.

Battle mode

The cooldown of immunity of the Warden will be reduced by 3 seconds when attacked by an opposing Warden.

When a Warden attacks an opposing Warden with immunity, they will receive 40 damage.

Survive mode

The item drop rate from opening item chests has been adjusted:

In the state where 0 rituals are completed, the number of holy rattans has been adjusted from 5 to 4.

In the state where 0 rituals are completed, the number of energy drinks has been adjusted from 3 to 4.

In the state where 2 rituals are completed, the number of holy rattans has been adjusted from 4 to 3.

In the state where 2 rituals are completed, the number of sigil scrolls has been adjusted from 3 to 4.

In the state where 3 rituals are completed, the number of holy rattans has been adjusted from 6 to 4.

In the state where 3 rituals are completed, the number of holy string traps has been adjusted from 2 to 4.

Season ritual system

Changed weekly ritual reset time from every Thurday 2:00 PM to 12:00 PM (In case of there are no weekly maintenance).

Visual

The new UI, sub progression system, has been added to the game.

Adjusted lightning in the ending scene of Whistledown Mansion.

Bug

Fixed: The incorrect effect of Stone Dog Sculpture, Curse of Nylcan, when combined with Monk Ple's Cowry, Relic of Jane.

Fixed: Saming Dum unable to transfrom.

Known Issues

Some players are unable to play the Mewmew We are actively investigating and working on resolving the problem. Players who encounter this issue can send their details, screenshots during the problem occurrence, graphic settings, internet connection type (LAN or Wi-Fi), and computer specifications directly to hshsupport@ygg-cg.com for further investigation.

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.