I noticed that the number of images unlocked was wrong, and there were some other issues (images not opening, wrong image opening, etc). These have been fixed.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 7 September 2023
Emily Gallery Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update