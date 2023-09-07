 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 7 September 2023

Emily Gallery Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I noticed that the number of images unlocked was wrong, and there were some other issues (images not opening, wrong image opening, etc). These have been fixed.

