Lodventure update for 7 September 2023

UI Rework Update v0.7.2

7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Hunters;

This update brings a complete overhaul to UI.

Changes & Added
  • UI reworked.
  • When using a weapon in the hotbar, if the durability of that item is lower than %20, a warning indicator has been added.
  • Increased chance of getting loot from chests and some breakable objects.
  • Guide panel is removed completely. Crafting tips are moved to each corresponding machine.
  • Enemies have been moved to journal page.
Fixes
  • Sometimes enemies continued to follow the player after getting stunned.
  • Level 4 skills were not unlockable. (Defeating the final boss of the 3rd map was not registering.)
  • Leaving a game then joining a different game sometimes caused the connection to crash.

Do Not forget to send your feedbacks in-game and in our Discord channel.

