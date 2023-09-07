UI Rework Update v0.7.2

Hello Hunters;
This update brings a complete overhaul to UI.
Changes & Added
- UI reworked.
- When using a weapon in the hotbar, if the durability of that item is lower than %20, a warning indicator has been added.
- Increased chance of getting loot from chests and some breakable objects.
- Guide panel is removed completely. Crafting tips are moved to each corresponding machine.
- Enemies have been moved to journal page.
Fixes
- Sometimes enemies continued to follow the player after getting stunned.
- Level 4 skills were not unlockable. (Defeating the final boss of the 3rd map was not registering.)
- Leaving a game then joining a different game sometimes caused the connection to crash.
Do Not forget to send your feedbacks in-game and in our Discord channel.
