DROD: The Second Sky update for 7 September 2023

5.1.1.539

Share · View all patches · Build 12132532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updated version of TSS includes many game logic and cosmetic/rendering bug fixes, plus performance and stability improvements, and an SDL2 library version upgrade.

The full change log is here.

