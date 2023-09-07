early access v1.5

If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It would help a lot, since they affect the game's visibility.
Here we go with another patch, this one is big! :D
Highlights
- Meet the Necromancer, the first final boss of the game! You'll find him at the end of Sector 3!
- 4 new card items that heal on cast! One for each rarity. You can see them in the Card Item List in the Codex!
- Now whenever you add an item to your main deck, a random item of the same rarity gets added to a random card of each of your other units!
- Now whenever you add a card to your deck that you didn't have yet, another copy gets added!
- Stunned units now gain mana during the turn they skip.
- Bug fix: When you have too many Fuzzy Boots, the movement range is shown incorrectly.
- Bug fix: Fixed a crash when you have an Assassin in your team the Game Over screen appears.
- Bug fix: Enemy slows now work correctly in all situations.
- Bug fix: Medicinal Herbs now correctly remove the Undead status.
Balance changes
Systems
- Enemy attack & intellect multiplier for each Sector after the first: +20% >>> +50%
- Enemy max health multiplier for each Sector after the first: +10% >>> +20%
Classes
-
Radiant Mage
- Default strikes have been replaced with the Mortis spell. Also, card quantities have been changed (for the better! I consider it a buff)
- Heal Alpha, Beta and Gamma can now target enemies! Heal those skeletons away!
- Speed: 12 >>> 18
-
Arcane Mage
- Arcane Staff intellect scaling on each spell cast: (2, 3, 4) >>> (4, 5, 6)
Enemies
-
Red Slime
- Minimum sector required to appear: 1 >>> 2
- Max Health: 140 >>> 220
- Attack: 50 >>> 70
- Defense: 30 >>> 40
Changed files in this update