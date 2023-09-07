 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 7 September 2023

early access v1.5

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 7 September 2023

early access v1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It would help a lot, since they affect the game's visibility.

Here we go with another patch, this one is big! :D

Highlights

  • Meet the Necromancer, the first final boss of the game! You'll find him at the end of Sector 3!

  • 4 new card items that heal on cast! One for each rarity. You can see them in the Card Item List in the Codex!
  • Now whenever you add an item to your main deck, a random item of the same rarity gets added to a random card of each of your other units!
  • Now whenever you add a card to your deck that you didn't have yet, another copy gets added!
  • Stunned units now gain mana during the turn they skip.
  • Bug fix: When you have too many Fuzzy Boots, the movement range is shown incorrectly.
  • Bug fix: Fixed a crash when you have an Assassin in your team the Game Over screen appears.
  • Bug fix: Enemy slows now work correctly in all situations.
  • Bug fix: Medicinal Herbs now correctly remove the Undead status.

Balance changes

Systems
  • Enemy attack & intellect multiplier for each Sector after the first: +20% >>> +50%
  • Enemy max health multiplier for each Sector after the first: +10% >>> +20%
Classes

  • Radiant Mage

    • Default strikes have been replaced with the Mortis spell. Also, card quantities have been changed (for the better! I consider it a buff)
    • Heal Alpha, Beta and Gamma can now target enemies! Heal those skeletons away!
    • Speed: 12 >>> 18

  • Arcane Mage

    • Arcane Staff intellect scaling on each spell cast: (2, 3, 4) >>> (4, 5, 6)
Enemies

  • Red Slime

    • Minimum sector required to appear: 1 >>> 2
    • Max Health: 140 >>> 220
    • Attack: 50 >>> 70
    • Defense: 30 >>> 40

