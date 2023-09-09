 Skip to content

Flatspace IIk update for 9 September 2023

Welcome Flatspace IIk v1.08

Build 12132518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few changes in this update including Steam Achievements and some new additions to the permanent game universe.

Enjoy!

Mark

