Hi adventurers,
Our collaboration with Pixel Ripped 1978 is now live. Be on the lookout for Pixel Ripped items inside of Demeo’s basement.
Patch notes 1.31
- Fixed exploit when trashing cards to get lots of power
- Various other fixes
