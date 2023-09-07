 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demeo - PC Edition update for 7 September 2023

Patch notes 1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 12132485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,
Our collaboration with Pixel Ripped 1978 is now live. Be on the lookout for Pixel Ripped items inside of Demeo’s basement.

Patch notes 1.31

  • Fixed exploit when trashing cards to get lots of power
  • Various other fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1837751 Depot 1837751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link