Holdfast Updated! Optimisations & Bug Fixes

Holdfast has been updated! Following the release of the Howitzer and UI update we’ve been hard at work fixing bugs, optimising and introducing some requested quality of life features to compliment the update.

Important Notices

● Individuals having issues launching the game on Steam Deck are advised to use Proton 8.0-3.

● Be sure to let us know in #bug-reports on [discord.gg/holdfastgame](discordfastgame) if you experience further issues.

Known Issues

● We're aware of the chat not unfading when other players type in a chat. We'll issue a small client-side hotfix to address this issue.

Although extensive BETA testing was undertaken now and again things can slip through the gaps and getting the update into a stable state has been the priority the last few days as a result. Namely, optimisations have been implemented to return the game’s performance back to on par with previous iterations of the game.

Two crosshairs have also been introduced into the Nations At War selection, the 'Nail’ and the ‘Fixate’ crosshairs can now be applied from the game tab in the settings menu.

In addition to this, further customisation of the games UI can now be accessed via the settings, now players can change the colour of the health bar to either a solid red, gradient or dynamic bar.

Be sure to take a read of the full change log to see the list of optimisations, bugs and quality of life features that have been addressed with this hot fix. Thank you for your support and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

Changelog 87 - Game Version 2.13.8650.21866

Count

● 2 new features and improvements.

● 6 quality of life additions.

● 3 optimisations.

● 1 server configuration additions.

● 35 bug fixes.

Click here for the full change log.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy & Winston (The Cat).