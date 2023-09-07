 Skip to content

EndlessShinyBlues update for 7 September 2023

2.2.2 Update

7 September 2023

  • you can use mouse or keyboard to call an unclickable exit confirm in title before animation finishes
  • [Debug]box viewer not ordered
  • [Debug]box viewer now will be destroyed when history jump

