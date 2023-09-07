- you can use mouse or keyboard to call an unclickable exit confirm in title before animation finishes
- [Debug]box viewer not ordered
- [Debug]box viewer now will be destroyed when history jump
EndlessShinyBlues update for 7 September 2023
2.2.2 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EndlessShinyBlues Content Depot 1315621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update