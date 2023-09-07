 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 7 September 2023

Minor Update: Fires and Slight woods improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Captains

Small update have been deployed today.

Woods

We have re balanced woods slightly providing improvements to current balance. Changes

  • Thickness improved for all teaks
  • Small buff to planking HP for oaks
  • Reduction of speed penalty for all wood types
  • Minor structure buffs for heavy frame woods (live oak etc)
  • Other minor tweaks
Fires

Fire could spread under fire when your ship was hit by cannonballs. Because fire was spreading with every shot it was easier to explode ships of the line compared to light ships. We have adjusted spread of fire when getting shot at to solve this problem.

Please provide feedback on updated woods and fire in discord or steam forums.

Changed depots in dirty branch

Naval Action Content Depot 311311
