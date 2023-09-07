Minor Update: Fires and Slight woods improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains

Small update have been deployed today.

Woods

We have re balanced woods slightly providing improvements to current balance. Changes

Thickness improved for all teaks

Small buff to planking HP for oaks

Reduction of speed penalty for all wood types

Minor structure buffs for heavy frame woods (live oak etc)

Other minor tweaks

Fires

Fire could spread under fire when your ship was hit by cannonballs. Because fire was spreading with every shot it was easier to explode ships of the line compared to light ships. We have adjusted spread of fire when getting shot at to solve this problem.

Please provide feedback on updated woods and fire in discord or steam forums.