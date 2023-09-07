- Fixed blocking bug when saving the game inside a painting inside another painting in some cases.
- Fixed out-of-bounds bug that allowed to get outside some scenes using paintings.
- Fixed bug that allowed to get infinite gems.
- Fixed incorrect number of gems displayed on the map in Central Square.
- Fixed broken window of the Lodge not showing properly with low video options.
- Fixed some artifacts during the boss fight and other scenes with low video options.
- Added legal text on startup.
- Optimized video ram usage in low video options.
- Multiple minor fixes.
Tenebris Pictura update for 7 September 2023
Update notes for Sep 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2059301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update