 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tenebris Pictura update for 7 September 2023

Update notes for Sep 7

Share · View all patches · Build 12132259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed blocking bug when saving the game inside a painting inside another painting in some cases.
  • Fixed out-of-bounds bug that allowed to get outside some scenes using paintings.
  • Fixed bug that allowed to get infinite gems.
  • Fixed incorrect number of gems displayed on the map in Central Square.
  • Fixed broken window of the Lodge not showing properly with low video options.
  • Fixed some artifacts during the boss fight and other scenes with low video options.
  • Added legal text on startup.
  • Optimized video ram usage in low video options.
  • Multiple minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2059301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link