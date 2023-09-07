 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix for 07-09-23

Last edited by Wendy

This patch fixes several issues that were introduced with recent changes.

Changes

  • Fixed an issue where card styles were being applied while missing data, resulting in cards not rendering properly (happens mostly in raid)
  • Changed Sul Farthal's name to Sul Quillcroft
  • Changed Sul Quillcroft (Follower) level up abilities' order, making the mill effect take 1 turn to be available
  • Fixed Draconic Roar logic and game data
  • Fixed a bug with Draconic Boast where you'd draw until deck out
  • Fixed Master Golem to properly give +1/+1 to itself
  • Changed Parched Dog's name to Parched Hound (as it used to be)
  • Changed Gift of Life to no longer be Unique and to heal only the owner (as it used to be)
  • Fixed some issues with steam cloud where save files could be mixed between user accounts
  • Added art for Shadow Hunter

