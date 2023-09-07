Hotfix for 07-09-23

This patch fixes several issues that were introduced with recent changes.
Changes
- Fixed an issue where card styles were being applied while missing data, resulting in cards not rendering properly (happens mostly in raid)
- Changed Sul Farthal's name to Sul Quillcroft
- Changed Sul Quillcroft (Follower) level up abilities' order, making the mill effect take 1 turn to be available
- Fixed Draconic Roar logic and game data
- Fixed a bug with Draconic Boast where you'd draw until deck out
- Fixed Master Golem to properly give +1/+1 to itself
- Changed Parched Dog's name to Parched Hound (as it used to be)
- Changed Gift of Life to no longer be Unique and to heal only the owner (as it used to be)
- Fixed some issues with steam cloud where save files could be mixed between user accounts
- Added art for Shadow Hunter
