Q.U.B.E. Create update v0.3.31.249

Q.U.B.E. Create, the free level editor that is available with Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary has just posted the following changes:
- Fixed: Hidden Open Object List when playing published level.
- Fixed Magnet looping sound.
- Fixed physics objects not following magnet direction when rotated.
- Added outer cone angle to spot light properties.
- Fixed Global Illumination not saving.
- Fixed mouse sensitivity settings not saving.
- Fixed shadow detail quality setting not being able to go lower than Medium.
- Added more items to the geometry menu.
- Fixed resetting to default sky values.
- Fixed moving component reset.
- Fixed world magnet overlap check.
- NEW FEATURE: Cable Connector.
- NEW FEATURE: Dynamic Forcefield.
- NEW FEATURE: Goal Area (General Trigger).
