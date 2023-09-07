 Skip to content

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary update for 7 September 2023

Q.U.B.E. Create update v0.3.31.249

Build 12132202 · Last edited by Wendy

Q.U.B.E. Create, the free level editor that is available with Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary has just posted the following changes:

  • Fixed: Hidden Open Object List when playing published level.
  • Fixed Magnet looping sound.
  • Fixed physics objects not following magnet direction when rotated.
  • Added outer cone angle to spot light properties.
  • Fixed Global Illumination not saving.
  • Fixed mouse sensitivity settings not saving.
  • Fixed shadow detail quality setting not being able to go lower than Medium.
  • Added more items to the geometry menu.
  • Fixed resetting to default sky values.
  • Fixed moving component reset.
  • Fixed world magnet overlap check.
  • NEW FEATURE: Cable Connector.
  • NEW FEATURE: Dynamic Forcefield.
  • NEW FEATURE: Goal Area (General Trigger).

