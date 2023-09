Changelog:

Default controller on desktop set to keyboard

Fix: Crash on fifth level - second wave dialogue

Fix: First wave citizen - locator rotation updated

Fix: Fire damage Enabled on Fifth Level

Fix: Glitch on Skip - Game Intro

We are thankful for all your feedback which helps us to make a better game, don't esitate to contact us if you are experiencing further issues playing the game. Contact us at: support@bleedingpixelsgames.com