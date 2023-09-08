 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot update for 8 September 2023

Patch v1.1.2

Patch v1.1.2 update for 8 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added DPS as battle report stat
  • Added sorting options to Storage
  • There is now a chance to acquire Mythril from battles
    -- Mythril drops additional to items
    -- Mythril rarity is tied to item rarity (Shop Tier)
    -- You can substitute any ingredient in the Forge with a matching rarity Mythril
    -- You can combine 4 Mythril to the next rarity in the Forge
  • Forge has now 3 modes (top left text displays the current mode):
    -- Upgrade: Upgrade an item. Put 1 item on the anvil + 3 copies of the item as ingredients
    -- Reforge: Get a new random item. Put 3 random ingredients + leave anvil slot free
    -- Disassemble: Receive the base item + Mythril. Put 1 ingredient with rarity higher than 'normal'
  • Added 3 new Formations: Berserkers, Rangers, Wizardry
  • You can now use 'Shift + Left Click' to send an item to the Storage

Changes

  • Strength (STR) will now also increase physical resist by an equal amount
  • Reduced 'Bannerlords' healing from 25% to 20% max HP
  • Added diminishing returns to Freeze and Frozen Tomb
  • Burn damage will now increase by 10% with every tick, up to 20 stacks (673% max)
  • 'Eternal Flame' Skill will now increase base burn damage by up to 60%
  • Adjusted stats on Copper, Steel and Knight sets to better reflect their purpose
  • Clicking on the 'Back' button will now always bring you to the Entrance
  • Removed 'Entrance' button from Map
  • Forge: When putting an item on the anvil, only relevant items will be shown
  • 'Burning Legion' Formation now only requires 80% of dwarves to have a chance to burn
  • 'Crusade' Formation now also allows Paladin and Warpriests
  • Reduced 'Crusade' damage from 10% to 8% of weight
  • Increased stats on Paladin and Warpriest items
  • Warpriest now additionally heals himself on basic attack
  • Increased Storage space from 100 to 200 (10 pages)
  • Changed enemy scaling after battle 500
  • Added several new tooltips for clarification
  • Performance optimizations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with the Reaper's attack animation
  • Fixed a bug where save slots could be duplicated
  • Fixed a bug where the game could shut down after forging an Artifact
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling via hotkey could lead to some issues
  • Fixed a bug where you could select multiple Artifacts at once
  • Fixed a bug where the passives of Veterans were not displayed correctly

