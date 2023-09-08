Patch v1.1.2

New Features
- Added DPS as battle report stat
- Added sorting options to Storage
- There is now a chance to acquire Mythril from battles
-- Mythril drops additional to items
-- Mythril rarity is tied to item rarity (Shop Tier)
-- You can substitute any ingredient in the Forge with a matching rarity Mythril
-- You can combine 4 Mythril to the next rarity in the Forge
- Forge has now 3 modes (top left text displays the current mode):
-- Upgrade: Upgrade an item. Put 1 item on the anvil + 3 copies of the item as ingredients
-- Reforge: Get a new random item. Put 3 random ingredients + leave anvil slot free
-- Disassemble: Receive the base item + Mythril. Put 1 ingredient with rarity higher than 'normal'
- Added 3 new Formations: Berserkers, Rangers, Wizardry
- You can now use 'Shift + Left Click' to send an item to the Storage
Changes
- Strength (STR) will now also increase physical resist by an equal amount
- Reduced 'Bannerlords' healing from 25% to 20% max HP
- Added diminishing returns to Freeze and Frozen Tomb
- Burn damage will now increase by 10% with every tick, up to 20 stacks (673% max)
- 'Eternal Flame' Skill will now increase base burn damage by up to 60%
- Adjusted stats on Copper, Steel and Knight sets to better reflect their purpose
- Clicking on the 'Back' button will now always bring you to the Entrance
- Removed 'Entrance' button from Map
- Forge: When putting an item on the anvil, only relevant items will be shown
- 'Burning Legion' Formation now only requires 80% of dwarves to have a chance to burn
- 'Crusade' Formation now also allows Paladin and Warpriests
- Reduced 'Crusade' damage from 10% to 8% of weight
- Increased stats on Paladin and Warpriest items
- Warpriest now additionally heals himself on basic attack
- Increased Storage space from 100 to 200 (10 pages)
- Changed enemy scaling after battle 500
- Added several new tooltips for clarification
- Performance optimizations
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues with the Reaper's attack animation
- Fixed a bug where save slots could be duplicated
- Fixed a bug where the game could shut down after forging an Artifact
- Fixed a bug where rerolling via hotkey could lead to some issues
- Fixed a bug where you could select multiple Artifacts at once
- Fixed a bug where the passives of Veterans were not displayed correctly
