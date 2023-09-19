SubwaySim Hamburg | Update 10.1

The long-awaited update 10.1 is available now. After a long beta test phase we make the long-awaited sound update playable for everyone. We have reworked the DT5 sound with the support of Linus F.!
Of course there are other improvements besides the sound update.
As always we have summarised the most important changes for you:
▶️Sound
DT5 vehicle sounds have been completely reworked
Startup sound was completely reworked
Interior and exterior sounds now sound differently
Curve sound behaviour was reworked
Engine sound was completely reworked, Inverter is now audible
Dropdown buttons now have a click sound
Sound bar didn't catch all sounds (IBIS sounds were still there after reducing to 0)
▶️Localisation
Timetable mode had some errors that were not correctly localized ("Nach Barmbek", "Fahrten")
▶️Rails
Problems that caused gaps in tracks have been fixed
Irregular spacing between sleepers has been fixed
Tracks no longer look angular on track curves with a small curve radius
Gauge of the tracks has been corrected
Mesh generation of switches has been reworked
Switches: The placement of frog, wing rails, closure rails and blades has been revised
Switches: The length of the sleepers has been corrected
Switches: The sleepers of the branching tracks no longer overlap each other
Switches: Switches had not been generated on some branching tracks
Several internal fixes in the railway system
▶️Other Fixes
Station info screens no more show terminal stations as intermediate stops
Removed some objects near KE
Updated some screenshots in the main menu
Added the option to restart the service after running into a red signal
Fixed an issue between MU and HS where the train did not drive on the tracks
Spawnpoint SA reverser was removed from the main menu
The gap between train and platform in SL was adjusted
The runway in WK reverser does not intersect with the train anymore
Spawnpoint in WK reverser was adjusted so the signal can be seen easier
Fixed missing gravel in HO and EP
Enjoy the new update!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1925090/SubwaySim_Hamburg/
