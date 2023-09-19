SubwaySim Hamburg | Update 10.1

The long-awaited update 10.1 is available now. After a long beta test phase we make the long-awaited sound update playable for everyone. We have reworked the DT5 sound with the support of Linus F.!

Of course there are other improvements besides the sound update.

As always we have summarised the most important changes for you:

▶️Sound

DT5 vehicle sounds have been completely reworked

Startup sound was completely reworked

Interior and exterior sounds now sound differently

Curve sound behaviour was reworked

Engine sound was completely reworked, Inverter is now audible

Dropdown buttons now have a click sound

Sound bar didn't catch all sounds (IBIS sounds were still there after reducing to 0)

▶️Localisation

Timetable mode had some errors that were not correctly localized ("Nach Barmbek", "Fahrten")

▶️Rails

Problems that caused gaps in tracks have been fixed

Irregular spacing between sleepers has been fixed

Tracks no longer look angular on track curves with a small curve radius

Gauge of the tracks has been corrected

Mesh generation of switches has been reworked

Switches: The placement of frog, wing rails, closure rails and blades has been revised

Switches: The length of the sleepers has been corrected

Switches: The sleepers of the branching tracks no longer overlap each other

Switches: Switches had not been generated on some branching tracks

Several internal fixes in the railway system

▶️Other Fixes

Station info screens no more show terminal stations as intermediate stops

Removed some objects near KE

Updated some screenshots in the main menu

Added the option to restart the service after running into a red signal

Fixed an issue between MU and HS where the train did not drive on the tracks

Spawnpoint SA reverser was removed from the main menu

The gap between train and platform in SL was adjusted

The runway in WK reverser does not intersect with the train anymore

Spawnpoint in WK reverser was adjusted so the signal can be seen easier

Fixed missing gravel in HO and EP

Enjoy the new update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1925090/SubwaySim_Hamburg/