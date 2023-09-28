Patch 1.3 is out now

Share · View all patches · Build 12131847 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

Patch 1.3 is now live and ready to improve several aspects of Unholy’s experience.

Let’s see together all the improvements available right now:

After being chased and hiding in the locker Dorothea will be executed by the enemy (Guards, Plagueman, Hunters)

Adding mouse smoothing option in the menu

Collision fixes in Inner Monastery main compound

Sister no longer should block Guards from passing her

Fix for navigation in the administration building on the Priest Plaza Level

Improved system to check if the enemy went out of the navmesh

Fix for restoring blocker in the Church Complex library

Better player noticing for the AI in very dark areas

Various tweaks and improvements to sounds

We hope those fixes and improvements can make your own journey to the Eternal City even more unforgettable.

Thanks for your support!