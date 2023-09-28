Patch 1.3 is out now

Dear players,
Patch 1.3 is now live and ready to improve several aspects of Unholy’s experience.
Let’s see together all the improvements available right now:
- After being chased and hiding in the locker Dorothea will be executed by the enemy (Guards, Plagueman, Hunters)
- Adding mouse smoothing option in the menu
- Collision fixes in Inner Monastery main compound
- Sister no longer should block Guards from passing her
- Fix for navigation in the administration building on the Priest Plaza Level
- Improved system to check if the enemy went out of the navmesh
- Fix for restoring blocker in the Church Complex library
- Better player noticing for the AI in very dark areas
- Various tweaks and improvements to sounds
We hope those fixes and improvements can make your own journey to the Eternal City even more unforgettable.
Thanks for your support!
Changed files in this update