 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unholy update for 28 September 2023

Patch 1.3 is out now

Share · View all patches · Build 12131847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Patch 1.3 is now live and ready to improve several aspects of Unholy’s experience.

Let’s see together all the improvements available right now:

  • After being chased and hiding in the locker Dorothea will be executed by the enemy (Guards, Plagueman, Hunters)
  • Adding mouse smoothing option in the menu
  • Collision fixes in Inner Monastery main compound
  • Sister no longer should block Guards from passing her
  • Fix for navigation in the administration building on the Priest Plaza Level
  • Improved system to check if the enemy went out of the navmesh
  • Fix for restoring blocker in the Church Complex library
  • Better player noticing for the AI in very dark areas
  • Various tweaks and improvements to sounds

We hope those fixes and improvements can make your own journey to the Eternal City even more unforgettable.

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 817021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link