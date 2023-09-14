Patch 0.31.33 | Patch Notes

**Hunters,

First and foremost, a massive thank you to each and every one of you for your invaluable feedback. We've been closely listening to your experiences and suggestions, and as a result, before the next major patch, we're rolling out further balance changes in this minor patch to address your major concern – faction reputation balance.**

Balance

Reputation gains from daily quests have been significantly increased.

Gameplay

Starting reputations for both the Crimson Corp and Green Army factions have been adjusted. Players will now begin with a "Cautious" relationship status with these factions, a shift from the previously "Hostile" status.

Minor rebalancing of reputation requirements of some trader items to ensure a more balanced trading experience after above change.

Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple issues related to rare cases of item disappearing.

Addressed a rare crash scenario to enhance game stability.

The fixes from beta branch 0.31.29 have been integrated into this patch. You can find the details Here.

**As always, your insights play a crucial role in our continuous efforts to refine and improve ZERO Sievert. Let us know your feedback so we can continue to evolve and expand the world of ZERO Sievert. We're also excited to give you a sneak peek into what's on the horizon. Stay tuned for our next dev blog where we'll delve into the throwables set to debut in our upcoming major update. The exact date is still TBD, but we promise it's something you won't want to miss!

Thank you for being a part of our community, and as always, happy hunting! 🎮 **

☢️ Follow ZERO Sievert on Twitter

☢️ Join the community on Discord

☢️ Subscribe to ZERO Sievert newsletter