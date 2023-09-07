 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mist Slayer update for 7 September 2023

Patch Notes V1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12131792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings Mist Walkers!
Thank you all for the feedback and support. We continue working to improve the game and polish the gameplay experience.
Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.8

Adjustments & Optimizations
  • Added invert X/Y axis options
  • Optimized the cut scenes animation of tutorial level
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the wrong calculation issue when carrying inscriptions Efficient Collection and Bomb Maniac
  • Fixed the issue that Spirit Tokens disappear when when carrying inscription Efficient Collection
  • Fixed the issue that some enemies still take damage after death
  • Fixed the issue that Superconduct Transfer power cannot appear
  • Fixed the issue that some tasks cannot be completed by defeating enemies
  • Fixed the issue that player's character overlaps with the archer's unlocking animation

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2088651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link