Patch Notes V1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12131792 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy



Greetings Mist Walkers!

Thank you all for the feedback and support. We continue working to improve the game and polish the gameplay experience.

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.8

Adjustments & Optimizations

Added invert X/Y axis options

Optimized the cut scenes animation of tutorial level

Bug Fixes

Fixed the wrong calculation issue when carrying inscriptions Efficient Collection and Bomb Maniac

Fixed the issue that Spirit Tokens disappear when when carrying inscription Efficient Collection

Fixed the issue that some enemies still take damage after death

Fixed the issue that Superconduct Transfer power cannot appear

Fixed the issue that some tasks cannot be completed by defeating enemies

Fixed the issue that player's character overlaps with the archer's unlocking animation

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!

Thank you!