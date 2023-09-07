Patch Notes V1.0.8

Greetings Mist Walkers!
Thank you all for the feedback and support. We continue working to improve the game and polish the gameplay experience.
Here are today's update notes:
Version 1.0.8
Adjustments & Optimizations
- Added invert X/Y axis options
- Optimized the cut scenes animation of tutorial level
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the wrong calculation issue when carrying inscriptions Efficient Collection and Bomb Maniac
- Fixed the issue that Spirit Tokens disappear when when carrying inscription Efficient Collection
- Fixed the issue that some enemies still take damage after death
- Fixed the issue that Superconduct Transfer power cannot appear
- Fixed the issue that some tasks cannot be completed by defeating enemies
- Fixed the issue that player's character overlaps with the archer's unlocking animation
Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!
Thank you!
