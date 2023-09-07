- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could potentially not show up if you load a save into the hub
- Lizardman Priests will no longer heal allies with full health
- Fixed more spelling mistakes
- Added a Dialogue History Button for dialogues
Our Adventurer Guild update for 7 September 2023
Patch 0.6477
