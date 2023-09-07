Version 0.17.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! I've got a small but useful update for you this week as a follow up to last week's performance update! Introducing the Line of Sight visualiser!

When units are selected you can now see their line of sight. Hopefully this will provide more insight into what each unit can see and what they are thinking, although there is a lot more information that goes into the decisions the units make than simply line of sight!

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy the update!