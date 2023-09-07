 Skip to content

VRMark update for 7 September 2023

SystemInfo 5.66

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.66.

SystemInfo 5.66

  • Fixed a rare issue that could cause the SystemInfo scan to hang.

