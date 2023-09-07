Patch Notes - S04.07

Hello Miners,
Another round of fixes! this time for stuck enemies, things landing in places they shouldn't and preparing for some upcoming events.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Hid debug lines on specific corruptor attacks
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to sometimes become stuck after spawning
- The amount of corruptors Plague puddles is now limited to a maximum of 30 active in a level.
- Fixed a bug that caused the meteor warning sound to not be played for clients
- Fixed a bug that caused ‘A Journeys End’ soundtrack to not be played on some systems
- Fixed a bug that caused liquid morkite wells and machine events to sometimes spawn too close, blocking the well access
- Fixed a bug that caused rock cracking pods to land inside each other
- Fixed a bug that caused hacking pods to land too close to other entities and colliding with them
- Prepared for upcoming events
Changed depots in drg_legacy branch