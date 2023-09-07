 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 7 September 2023

Patch Notes - S04.07

Share · View all patches · Build 12131457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Miners,

Another round of fixes! this time for stuck enemies, things landing in places they shouldn't and preparing for some upcoming events.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Hid debug lines on specific corruptor attacks
  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies to sometimes become stuck after spawning
  • The amount of corruptors Plague puddles is now limited to a maximum of 30 active in a level.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the meteor warning sound to not be played for clients
  • Fixed a bug that caused ‘A Journeys End’ soundtrack to not be played on some systems
  • Fixed a bug that caused liquid morkite wells and machine events to sometimes spawn too close, blocking the well access
  • Fixed a bug that caused rock cracking pods to land inside each other
  • Fixed a bug that caused hacking pods to land too close to other entities and colliding with them
  • Prepared for upcoming events

