 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comedy Night update for 7 September 2023

ver 1.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12131412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a red popup that shows when you lose connection to Steam & will auto hide once Steam reconnects
  • Improved messaging when you are disconnected from the internet, and you try join a server. Prevent endless connections etc.
  • Fixed the placeholder poster showing at start

Changed files in this update

Comedy Night Content Depot 665361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link