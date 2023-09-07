- Added a red popup that shows when you lose connection to Steam & will auto hide once Steam reconnects
- Improved messaging when you are disconnected from the internet, and you try join a server. Prevent endless connections etc.
- Fixed the placeholder poster showing at start
Comedy Night update for 7 September 2023
ver 1.9.3
