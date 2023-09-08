[THE SEGMENT TWINS] v1.0.3b Update

Bugs and Fixes
BIC2023
- Added the BIC2023 Award Image to the game launch
- Added the BIC2023 Award Image to the game store page
Balance
- The numbers in parentheses are not fixed. These can be changed by game progress and difficulty. *
Twins' B type Ult Skill modified (Drone)
Drone duration nerfed (15s -> 12s)
Drone bullet damage buffed (6 -> 8)
Drone slash attack speed buffed (2s -> 1s)
Changed Twins' stat name 'Critical and Dodge Ratio Up' to 'Luck Up'
Player critical percentage buffed (1.5 times increased)
Player critical attack damage nerfed (1.5 times -> 1.3 times)
The combo no longer breaks when a player takes damage and only their shield is down.
Start with 3 Angels on Easy difficulty (2 -> 3)
Start with 2 Angels on Normal difficulty (1 -> 2)
Mini-Boss Bee size modified (Body: 1 -> 0.9, Barrier: 3 -> 2.5)
Mini-boss Bee health nerfed (2000 -> 1800)
Mini-boss Bee's numbers of condition movement changed (now moves more widely)
Mini-boss Bee's attack speed buffed
Mini-Boss Spider health buffed (400 -> 600)
Mini-Boss Spider shield recovery speed nerfed (15s -> 18s)
Boss Golem shield recovery speed nerfed (18s -> 20s)
Mush Barrier modified
- Prev: Fixed 10 damage when attacking with the opposite style, but critical damage when attacking with the critical attacks.
- Now: Attacks with the opposite style only deal 50% damage, but critical damage when attacking with the critical attacks.
Mush Roulette modified
- Prev: Roulette heals health/shields for 50% of the player's damage if they are facing health/shields
- Now: Added new condition (if critical attack, take critical damage)
Rank
- Attack balance criteria increased (Percentage: 70% -> 77% / Difference: 650 -> 500)
- Combo criteria increased (30 -> 38)
- Changed criteria for Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulties
- Fixed a bug: attacks would be recorded even if Mush was dodged
- Fixed a bug: attacks were still over-recorded even if Mush was defeated with high damage.
Physics
- Bug fix: Y-Axis (Height) (Reverse Order of Operations)
- Bug fix: for getting stuck in corners (added condition)
- Increased height collision range for footholds and portals
Pause
- Updated Pause's "How to Play" to show controls and commands
- New: Pause's "Status" now shows detailed descriptions and numbers for Twins' stats.
Other
- Fixed "Hold and Release" to be visible during tutorials
- Changed the description of Exit Game after Pause to "Go to the Title."
- Adjusted transparency of character-centric UI
- Monster health bar UI now shows shield recovery
