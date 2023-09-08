 Skip to content

THE SEGMENT TWINS update for 8 September 2023

[THE SEGMENT TWINS] v1.0.3b Update

Last edited by Wendy

Bugs and Fixes

BIC2023
  • Added the BIC2023 Award Image to the game launch
  • Added the BIC2023 Award Image to the game store page
Balance
  • The numbers in parentheses are not fixed. These can be changed by game progress and difficulty. *

  • Twins' B type Ult Skill modified (Drone)

  • Drone duration nerfed (15s -> 12s)

  • Drone bullet damage buffed (6 -> 8)

  • Drone slash attack speed buffed (2s -> 1s)

  • Changed Twins' stat name 'Critical and Dodge Ratio Up' to 'Luck Up'

  • Player critical percentage buffed (1.5 times increased)

  • Player critical attack damage nerfed (1.5 times -> 1.3 times)

  • The combo no longer breaks when a player takes damage and only their shield is down.

  • Start with 3 Angels on Easy difficulty (2 -> 3)

  • Start with 2 Angels on Normal difficulty (1 -> 2)

  • Mini-Boss Bee size modified (Body: 1 -> 0.9, Barrier: 3 -> 2.5)

  • Mini-boss Bee health nerfed (2000 -> 1800)

  • Mini-boss Bee's numbers of condition movement changed (now moves more widely)

  • Mini-boss Bee's attack speed buffed

  • Mini-Boss Spider health buffed (400 -> 600)

  • Mini-Boss Spider shield recovery speed nerfed (15s -> 18s)

  • Boss Golem shield recovery speed nerfed (18s -> 20s)

Mush Barrier modified
  • Prev: Fixed 10 damage when attacking with the opposite style, but critical damage when attacking with the critical attacks.
  • Now: Attacks with the opposite style only deal 50% damage, but critical damage when attacking with the critical attacks.
Mush Roulette modified
  • Prev: Roulette heals health/shields for 50% of the player's damage if they are facing health/shields
  • Now: Added new condition (if critical attack, take critical damage)
Rank
  • Attack balance criteria increased (Percentage: 70% -> 77% / Difference: 650 -> 500)
  • Combo criteria increased (30 -> 38)
  • Changed criteria for Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulties
  • Fixed a bug: attacks would be recorded even if Mush was dodged
  • Fixed a bug: attacks were still over-recorded even if Mush was defeated with high damage.
Physics
  • Bug fix: Y-Axis (Height) (Reverse Order of Operations)
  • Bug fix: for getting stuck in corners (added condition)
  • Increased height collision range for footholds and portals


Pause
  • Updated Pause's "How to Play" to show controls and commands
  • New: Pause's "Status" now shows detailed descriptions and numbers for Twins' stats.
Other
  • Fixed "Hold and Release" to be visible during tutorials
  • Changed the description of Exit Game after Pause to "Go to the Title."
  • Adjusted transparency of character-centric UI
  • Monster health bar UI now shows shield recovery

