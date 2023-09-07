Join the Battle of Monte Piana NOW!

Soldiers!
It’s time to join the Italian Front once again and fight on Monte Piana! The map is now available for everyone & for free!
It’s been almost 1 year since Isonzo’s release. We’ve released 4 additional maps, the German Empire as a playable faction, numerous weapons & consistent bugs and optimization patches.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/4dbc43e4e694a7b1fe76f2b983fd4aa450e0febb.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/4dbc43e4e694a7b1fe76f2b983fd4aa450e0febb.jpg)[/url]
Thank you all for playing our game. We still have a lot more in store for you on the Italian Front, as we’re already hard at work for a special event, similar to what you might know from Verdun & Tannenberg!
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/380c3646f33d7d547cf256e8ec31f21f68b71d07.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/380c3646f33d7d547cf256e8ec31f21f68b71d07.png)[/url]
Also later today (evening EU time), you'll find a special sale for Isonzo and the WW1 Game Series, so be sure to keep an eye out for the store pages ;)
Dress up to fight the cold
Speaking of the special event, here is our upcoming cosmetic DLC that comes along with it, which might give you a hint ;)
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/80eaa6ed183d24ac1885406ee80824657ff3d52d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/80eaa6ed183d24ac1885406ee80824657ff3d52d.png)[/url]
That’s right, you can now already wishlist the Glacial Units Pack. Like our previous DLC’s, this is purely cosmetic and won’t give you any in-game advantages (buffs, perks etc.). We’ll follow up on this DLC pack with an in-depth devblog (at some point) like we’ve done with previous ones.
Final call for survey
A big thank you to all who've already filled in our survey! This is our final call to you all who haven't yet. If you got time (about 10 +/- min) to share your opinion with us, that would help a lot! Also, you're joining our giveaway by participating as well! Click HERE to be redirected to the survey. Thank you in advance.
Patch Notes
New
- New map in the Mountain War offensive - Piana!
- Mac support - check the store page for specs
- Partial reloading is now possible for en bloc rifles
- Full body aiming animations
- Adjusted Grappa last sector capzone objective size
- New splash screen - woooo
Fixed
- Spawning improvements
- Fixed achievements not triggering when they are supposed to do
- Improved bot objective prioritization
- Improved defender bot distribution
- Fixed bots sometimes walking too slowly
- Fixed bots sometimes not being able to interact with bridges or pontoons
- Improved bot interactions with static weapons
- Fixed bots sometimes getting stuck healing themselves
- Fixed bots not dying from gas
- Fix for Radial Menus swapping selection rapidly when using a controller
- Fixed UI elements that were not being toggled off/hidden by their associated settings
- Added an option where all warning messages can now be now turned off
- Players can now cancel joining a match in some situations
- Fixed the message of player being healed getting stuck sometimes
- Fix for players not being able to build locations where it should be possible
- Fixed Austro Hungarian loadouts not saving
- Increased periscope interaction range
- Fixed periscopes and static weapons sometimes not usable
- Fixed sleeve movement when using a Madsen and switching to canteen and back
- Fixed player's character head showing during spawning transition
- Fixed Beretta 1917 scale and VFX
- Fixed some missing footstep and impact sounds
- Improved audio timing for the M95 Stutzen, M88-90, Vetterlis and the M90 Carbine
- Fixed Albini binocs dealing less melee damage in comparison to others
- Fixed Forward Posts sometimes being too dark
- Resupplying with Ammo Box now shows faction specific bullet models
- Fixed visual issues in last Defender Spawning Sector of Sabotino
- FSR 2.2 general improvements
- Improved scope visuals when using FSR 2.2
- Main menu performance optimization
- General optimization
Known
- Squad UI shows up in Spawn Overview when a player joins/leaves the squad
- Bots sometimes vault/mantle too abruptly
Changed depots in publicdebug branch