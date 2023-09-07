Join the Battle of Monte Piana NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soldiers!

It’s time to join the Italian Front once again and fight on Monte Piana! The map is now available for everyone & for free!



It’s been almost 1 year since Isonzo’s release. We’ve released 4 additional maps, the German Empire as a playable faction, numerous weapons & consistent bugs and optimization patches.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/4dbc43e4e694a7b1fe76f2b983fd4aa450e0febb.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/4dbc43e4e694a7b1fe76f2b983fd4aa450e0febb.jpg)[/url]

Thank you all for playing our game. We still have a lot more in store for you on the Italian Front, as we’re already hard at work for a special event, similar to what you might know from Verdun & Tannenberg!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/380c3646f33d7d547cf256e8ec31f21f68b71d07.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/380c3646f33d7d547cf256e8ec31f21f68b71d07.png)[/url]

Also later today (evening EU time), you'll find a special sale for Isonzo and the WW1 Game Series, so be sure to keep an eye out for the store pages ;)

Dress up to fight the cold

Speaking of the special event, here is our upcoming cosmetic DLC that comes along with it, which might give you a hint ;)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/80eaa6ed183d24ac1885406ee80824657ff3d52d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40153298/80eaa6ed183d24ac1885406ee80824657ff3d52d.png)[/url]

That’s right, you can now already wishlist the Glacial Units Pack. Like our previous DLC’s, this is purely cosmetic and won’t give you any in-game advantages (buffs, perks etc.). We’ll follow up on this DLC pack with an in-depth devblog (at some point) like we’ve done with previous ones.

Final call for survey

A big thank you to all who've already filled in our survey! This is our final call to you all who haven't yet. If you got time (about 10 +/- min) to share your opinion with us, that would help a lot! Also, you're joining our giveaway by participating as well! Click HERE to be redirected to the survey. Thank you in advance.

Patch Notes

New

New map in the Mountain War offensive - Piana!

Mac support - check the store page for specs

Partial reloading is now possible for en bloc rifles

Full body aiming animations

Adjusted Grappa last sector capzone objective size

New splash screen - woooo

Fixed

Spawning improvements

Fixed achievements not triggering when they are supposed to do

Improved bot objective prioritization

Improved defender bot distribution

Fixed bots sometimes walking too slowly

Fixed bots sometimes not being able to interact with bridges or pontoons

Improved bot interactions with static weapons

Fixed bots sometimes getting stuck healing themselves

Fixed bots not dying from gas

Fix for Radial Menus swapping selection rapidly when using a controller

Fixed UI elements that were not being toggled off/hidden by their associated settings

Added an option where all warning messages can now be now turned off

Players can now cancel joining a match in some situations

Fixed the message of player being healed getting stuck sometimes

Fix for players not being able to build locations where it should be possible

Fixed Austro Hungarian loadouts not saving

Increased periscope interaction range

Fixed periscopes and static weapons sometimes not usable

Fixed sleeve movement when using a Madsen and switching to canteen and back

Fixed player's character head showing during spawning transition

Fixed Beretta 1917 scale and VFX

Fixed some missing footstep and impact sounds

Improved audio timing for the M95 Stutzen, M88-90, Vetterlis and the M90 Carbine

Fixed Albini binocs dealing less melee damage in comparison to others

Fixed Forward Posts sometimes being too dark

Resupplying with Ammo Box now shows faction specific bullet models

Fixed visual issues in last Defender Spawning Sector of Sabotino

FSR 2.2 general improvements

Improved scope visuals when using FSR 2.2

Main menu performance optimization

General optimization

Known

Squad UI shows up in Spawn Overview when a player joins/leaves the squad

Bots sometimes vault/mantle too abruptly

Good luck on Monte Piana soldiers o7