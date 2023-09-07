 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 7 September 2023

Join the Battle of Monte Piana NOW!

Soldiers!

It’s time to join the Italian Front once again and fight on Monte Piana! The map is now available for everyone & for free!


It’s been almost 1 year since Isonzo’s release. We’ve released 4 additional maps, the German Empire as a playable faction, numerous weapons & consistent bugs and optimization patches.

Thank you all for playing our game. We still have a lot more in store for you on the Italian Front, as we’re already hard at work for a special event, similar to what you might know from Verdun & Tannenberg!

Also later today (evening EU time), you'll find a special sale for Isonzo and the WW1 Game Series, so be sure to keep an eye out for the store pages ;)

Dress up to fight the cold

Speaking of the special event, here is our upcoming cosmetic DLC that comes along with it, which might give you a hint ;)

That’s right, you can now already wishlist the Glacial Units Pack. Like our previous DLC’s, this is purely cosmetic and won’t give you any in-game advantages (buffs, perks etc.). We’ll follow up on this DLC pack with an in-depth devblog (at some point) like we’ve done with previous ones.

Final call for survey

A big thank you to all who've already filled in our survey! This is our final call to you all who haven't yet. If you got time (about 10 +/- min) to share your opinion with us, that would help a lot! Also, you're joining our giveaway by participating as well! Click HERE to be redirected to the survey. Thank you in advance.

Patch Notes

New
  • New map in the Mountain War offensive - Piana!
  • Mac support - check the store page for specs
  • Partial reloading is now possible for en bloc rifles
  • Full body aiming animations
  • Adjusted Grappa last sector capzone objective size
  • New splash screen - woooo
Fixed
  • Spawning improvements
  • Fixed achievements not triggering when they are supposed to do
  • Improved bot objective prioritization
  • Improved defender bot distribution
  • Fixed bots sometimes walking too slowly
  • Fixed bots sometimes not being able to interact with bridges or pontoons
  • Improved bot interactions with static weapons
  • Fixed bots sometimes getting stuck healing themselves
  • Fixed bots not dying from gas
  • Fix for Radial Menus swapping selection rapidly when using a controller
  • Fixed UI elements that were not being toggled off/hidden by their associated settings
  • Added an option where all warning messages can now be now turned off
  • Players can now cancel joining a match in some situations
  • Fixed the message of player being healed getting stuck sometimes
  • Fix for players not being able to build locations where it should be possible
  • Fixed Austro Hungarian loadouts not saving
  • Increased periscope interaction range
  • Fixed periscopes and static weapons sometimes not usable
  • Fixed sleeve movement when using a Madsen and switching to canteen and back
  • Fixed player's character head showing during spawning transition
  • Fixed Beretta 1917 scale and VFX
  • Fixed some missing footstep and impact sounds
  • Improved audio timing for the M95 Stutzen, M88-90, Vetterlis and the M90 Carbine
  • Fixed Albini binocs dealing less melee damage in comparison to others
  • Fixed Forward Posts sometimes being too dark
  • Resupplying with Ammo Box now shows faction specific bullet models
  • Fixed visual issues in last Defender Spawning Sector of Sabotino
  • FSR 2.2 general improvements
  • Improved scope visuals when using FSR 2.2
  • Main menu performance optimization
  • General optimization
Known
  • Squad UI shows up in Spawn Overview when a player joins/leaves the squad
  • Bots sometimes vault/mantle too abruptly

Good luck on Monte Piana soldiers o7

