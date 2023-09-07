Update Announcement for September 7th : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

- Added a feature for you to select difficulties when you access Training. There is now also Easy mode:
- In Easy mode, your character takes less damage and has a chance to recover HP upon breaking a container on the map.
- Removed the option where you would select difficulties when choosing Prototypes.
- Renamed Advanced mode to Hard mode.
- When generating an Evotype, it is now more likely to inherit high-quality Tactics.
- In Extensive Training Space where there is a limit to your survival time, eliminating enemies gives you Tactic EXP (up to a max amount).
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't complete some Tactic collection milestone achievements because the number of Tactics was reduced.
- You are now invincible and cannot be interrupted when you are using an HP Mixture.
- Made some other fixes and optimizations.
