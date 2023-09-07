 Skip to content

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 7 September 2023

Update Announcement for September 7th : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a feature for you to select difficulties when you access Training. There is now also Easy mode:
  • In Easy mode, your character takes less damage and has a chance to recover HP upon breaking a container on the map.
  • Removed the option where you would select difficulties when choosing Prototypes.
  • Renamed Advanced mode to Hard mode.
  1. When generating an Evotype, it is now more likely to inherit high-quality Tactics.
  2. In Extensive Training Space where there is a limit to your survival time, eliminating enemies gives you Tactic EXP (up to a max amount).
  3. Fixed the issue where you couldn't complete some Tactic collection milestone achievements because the number of Tactics was reduced.
  4. You are now invincible and cannot be interrupted when you are using an HP Mixture.
  5. Made some other fixes and optimizations.

