ORPHEUS - Early Access Release

Hi everyone, i m an indie developper and i want to present you my 1st project. I finally release the early access of my game.

Orpheus is a project for my 3rd year of Art University and my first game on STEAM. In this game you play as Orpheus from the greek myth, you should rescue Eurydice who is dead. And you will go to the Hell for saving her.

For achieve this, you should cross the 5 levels of Hell and fight differents boss. Orpheus is a platformer game when the player had a lyre who can shoot a projectiles, projectiles are sounds in reality, it will bounce on obstacle and make damage to enemies, more the bullet bounce, more you make damage to differents ennmies. Play with bounce to make maximum of damage.





Currently in this early access there is 2 levels and a part of level 3, you have one functionnal weapon in inventory and somes ennemies are not implemented. But don t worry i continue to work hard to finish the game.







I continue to work on the game but i can feel, i passed an important step. I have a ton of things to improve i know but the game is stable, i will probably make fixing bugs update in next days. For now i use existing music (touhou or hollow knight) but don t worry i will compose an original ost for the final game.

Thanks you so much for reading this page and don't hesitate to test the game and give me your opinion :)

Don't hesitate to look the trailer :)