Updated patches, bugs, and interface instructions on September 7, 2023

At the request of the player, the update status is as follows:

1、Tavern Recruitment: Expand the recruitment of heroes within the tavern to level 5, where players can randomly recruit higher level heroes.

2、Monster Plot Fighting: Shortened the overly complicated monster plot fighting and made corresponding adjustments.

3、Modified the situation of jumping out of the game directly after a battle failure.

4、There have been some adjustments made to the hero's combat skills.Fix the chances of dizziness, burning, and poisoning.

5、Add a pop-up prompt on the big map to prevent players from repeatedly entering completed scenes without knowing.

6、Modify the time and frequency of the hero's self talk dialogue jumping out.

7、Added the ending plot of the game.

8、Changed the font size of the combat interface button to make it easier to click.

9、Revised the English layout and enlarged some unclear fonts.

10、Modified the bug that is not displayed on the treasure chest weapon blueprint.