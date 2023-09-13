- Gameplay Optimization
- OpenXR migration
- Fix freezes when selecting a map
- Fix freezes when finishing a map
- Fix freezes when time seeking in the preview
- Fix freezes when changing a setting
BoomBox update for 13 September 2023
Version 3.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
