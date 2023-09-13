 Skip to content

BoomBox update for 13 September 2023

Version 3.2.0

Build 12131140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay Optimization
  • OpenXR migration
  • Fix freezes when selecting a map
  • Fix freezes when finishing a map
  • Fix freezes when time seeking in the preview
  • Fix freezes when changing a setting

Changed files in this update

BoomBox Content Depot 1485121
